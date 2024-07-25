How to get Red Plasma Rounds in Once Human

Red Plasma Rounds are an exceptional type of ammunition in Once Human. You can put these rounds inside a defensive cannon, capable of taking out some of the largest foes in the game, but you need to learn how to craft them first.

Not every Once Human player can access the Red Plasma Rounds blueprints. There’s a specific way you have to go about unlocking them. After you learn the blueprint, you can put them inside your Gatling Cannon, one of the more powerful defensive structures you can use at your base or during a Prime Wars activity.

Where to get Red Plasma Rounds in Once Human

When you reach level 40, there should be an option in the Specialization tree for Red Plasma Rounds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Red Plasma Rounds in the Specialization tree of the Memetics page on your Once Human character. You receive a Specialization point for every five levels of your character, stopping at level 50. The Red Plasma Rounds become available when your character reaches level 40 under the Artillery Marshal option. When you unlock this Specialization, the Red Plasma Rounds blueprints are now available, and you can make them whenever you’d like to place them inside a Gatling Cannon.

If you did not choose to roll the Red Plasma Rounds Specialization on your character, there’s always a chance to swap out. You can reset your Specialization tree anytime by spending a Specialization Cleaner item. These are limited, so I recommend against spending them relatively often whenever you’re playing an activity. Instead, it might be a good idea to have a focus or make sure other friends in Once Human have access to the ones you can’t use.

What makes Red Plasma Rounds powerful is how much impact they have during the Prime Wars activity. A protective shield surrounds the creature you have to fight in these activities, and the Red Plasma Rounds are perfect for punching a hole in this robust shield.

Having a few Gatling Cannons with Red Plasma Rounds can make a huge difference for those who regularly engage in this activity with friends. We cannot recommend this item enough for all Once Human players when they reach higher levels in the game.

