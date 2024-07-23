How to get a Gatling Cannon in Once Human

Protecting your home or a select position in Once Human can be tricky. The enemies roaming the area can put up a difficult fight, and you may need to defend a specific point when fighting against a large boss. A good way to protect against these foes is using a Gatling Cannon.

The Gatling Cannon is one of the stronger defensive tools you can unlock as you progress through Once Human. Not every player can unlock and use this blueprint, though. You might not want to use it if you’d rather not focus on home defense, too, since you have other choices to focus on. Still, the Gatling Cannon is one of the best choices for anyone who wants to become an expert in defending a location. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock it.

Where to unlock the Gatling Cannon in Once Human

The Gatling Cannon is a high-level Specialization option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock the Gatling Cannon in Once Human from the Building sections in the Ciphers tree. It’s the second category. Make your way down to the fourth area, and you should see the option to unlock the Close Defense Turret I. The blueprints included in this upgrade, which costs seven Ciphers and 2,000 Energy Links, are the Close Defense Turret I and the Biomass Missile. The Close Defense Turret is the Gatling Turret, and you can stand behind it, operating it as a defense position. Unfortunately for players, you must have someone inside the turret, or it won’t fire.

You can get a second upgrade for an improved Gatling Cannon called Close Defense Turret II. It’s at the bottom of the Building category of the Memetics page and costs 10 Ciphers and 5,000 Energy Links. Expect to unlock this as you get closer to the end of your Once Human playthrough.

As you reach certain milestones with your character’s primary level, you can unlock distinct blueprints or improve existing ones using Specializations to enhance your character. For players who want to improve the Gatling Cannon, grab the Gatling Cannon: Power Blast upgrade. It improves all Gatling Cannons you build, giving them a 30-percent damage increase, and when your territory exits combat, the Gatling Cannon immediately recovers all of its durability. You can also upgrade the ammunition it uses by getting the Silver Plasma Missiles upgrade. If you plan to partake in the Prime Wars activity often, this is a fantastic upgrade to obtain in Once Human.

