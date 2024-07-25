Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Once Human

How to get Automatic Parts in Once Human

Grab these parts and take them back to your base.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 06:12 pm

Once Human has various resources and crafting components you need to find as you progress through the game, unlocking new and more advanced blueprints. Eventually, you’ll need to track down Automatic Parts, one of the tougher resources.

Recommended Videos

Automatic Parts won’t always drop, and there are specific locations where they can drop. When gathering this type of resource, you’ll want to stick to a certain area in Once Human. The more you remain here, the higher your chance of collecting these key items, which are required for many crafting blueprints as you reach the endgame.

Where to get Automatic Parts in Once Human

How to find Automatic Parts in Once Human
Automatic Parts have a chance to drop from storage chests or break down junk items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When searching for Automatic Parts, the best place to find them is in the Red Sands region of Once Human. It’s an area you unlock after defeating the Shadow Dog, and you’re making your way to the northeast of Chalk Peak, one of the final areas you can unlock in Once Human. They come from the junk items you find throughout Red Sands, similar to Special or Refined Parts.

You should expect to fight creatures between levels 41 and 50 through this area. However, you don’t have to be in this range; I’ve been running around at a considerably lower level and regularly fight these creatures anyway. I’ve sometimes had a rough time encountering elite foes but I don’t have too many problems outside of those.

The best way to find junk items is to explore any marked locations in Red Sands. These can be the larger, protected areas with multiple enemies where you have to activate the Anchor Rifts or the smaller areas with simple resources you can find scattered throughout the buildings and supply chests. These can come from any junk items in Once Human. Once you have enough, head back to base and place them in a Disassembly Bench to break them down. This should give you a fairly decent amount of Automatic Parts.

You’ll need to repeat this Once Human process to build up a decent stockpile. You’ll want to make multiple runs, picking up junk items by focusing on the larger areas and opening up weapons or gear chests along the way.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.