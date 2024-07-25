How to get Automatic Parts in Once Human

Once Human has various resources and crafting components you need to find as you progress through the game, unlocking new and more advanced blueprints. Eventually, you’ll need to track down Automatic Parts, one of the tougher resources.

Automatic Parts won’t always drop, and there are specific locations where they can drop. When gathering this type of resource, you’ll want to stick to a certain area in Once Human. The more you remain here, the higher your chance of collecting these key items, which are required for many crafting blueprints as you reach the endgame.

Where to get Automatic Parts in Once Human

Automatic Parts have a chance to drop from storage chests or break down junk items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When searching for Automatic Parts, the best place to find them is in the Red Sands region of Once Human. It’s an area you unlock after defeating the Shadow Dog, and you’re making your way to the northeast of Chalk Peak, one of the final areas you can unlock in Once Human. They come from the junk items you find throughout Red Sands, similar to Special or Refined Parts.

You should expect to fight creatures between levels 41 and 50 through this area. However, you don’t have to be in this range; I’ve been running around at a considerably lower level and regularly fight these creatures anyway. I’ve sometimes had a rough time encountering elite foes but I don’t have too many problems outside of those.

The best way to find junk items is to explore any marked locations in Red Sands. These can be the larger, protected areas with multiple enemies where you have to activate the Anchor Rifts or the smaller areas with simple resources you can find scattered throughout the buildings and supply chests. These can come from any junk items in Once Human. Once you have enough, head back to base and place them in a Disassembly Bench to break them down. This should give you a fairly decent amount of Automatic Parts.

You’ll need to repeat this Once Human process to build up a decent stockpile. You’ll want to make multiple runs, picking up junk items by focusing on the larger areas and opening up weapons or gear chests along the way.

