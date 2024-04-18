A woman in armor looks horrified with flames burning behind her
No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked’s fixed controls are literally preventing people from playing the game

No key bind remapping in 2024?
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Apr 18, 2024 03:56 pm

No Rest for the Wicked might be one of the more exciting titles to drop this year, but many players are already discovering some major pitfalls that have already ruined the experience for countless users—and they aren’t hesitating to voice their complaints.

On the game’s official Steam page, the early access title has garnered widespread ire after people discovered no options to edit their keybinds and button mapping, and that the game felt like it was tailored to a controller-based experience. Fans were left with unsatisfactory controls, or worse, the inability to play in the first place.

This is a disappointing oversight that ignores any accessibility options for people with disabilities, since many people need to modify their keybinds or buttons to accommodate their needs. It’s a hefty nuisance for some players, but for others, the lack of control customization could mean they cannot play the game at all.

It also doesn’t help that the default controls are difficult to use during play, making gameplay a difficult chore to slog through from the beginning. One player, for example, voiced their complaints around the game’s “context sensitive” controls and how frustrating it could be in the moment.

“Having your dodge button also be your sprint button—which is also your climb button—barely works when there’s no exploration,” they said in the negative Steam review. “When there’s a focus on poking your nose in the environment [with] a fixed camera, not having a specific button tied to jumping or sprinting is incredibly frustrating.”

The developers have, however, addressed some of the more pressing issues at hand, and are now working on some solutions for various issues, such as key remapping, the ability to pause in single player, and some much-needed improvements to performance.

