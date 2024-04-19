How to get Clay in No Rest for the Wicked

There are plenty of different resources that you can collect in No Rest for the Wicked that are used to craft items or repair structures in the game, including Clay.

Clay is a relatively common resource you can find during your travels while you’re battling through the war-riddled lands of Isola Sacra. Unfortunately, you can’t simply find it lying about on the ground. Instead, you’ll need to do a bit of searching for the material, or you’ll need to open up your wallet for one of the many vendors.

Here is where you’ll find Clay in No Rest for the Wicked.

Clay locations in No Rest for the Wicked

Clay can get a little pricey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Clay is a common material in No Rest for the Wicked, there are a few places you can find the item within the world—but unfortunately, finding it will need a bit of luck.

Buy from merchants

The easiest way to acquire Clay in No Rest for the Wicked is by buying it from merchants. For example, Grinnich in Sacrament will sell you one piece of Clay for 14 copper. This might be easy to do, but multiple pieces of Clay will rack up a hefty price if you aren’t careful. As a result, it might be better to find more in the wild and during your adventures.

Find in random chests

As you walk around the world, you’ll discover chests that are glowing in the darkness. You can often find Clay in these chests, and you’ll only have to sacrifice some of your health as you fight any enemies surrounding the area. Even still, these drops are completely randomized, so hope that luck is on your side.

Discover beneath shoveled dirt

If you have a shovel equipped in your inventory, you can walk up to glowing mounds of dirt scattered around the world. You should be prompted to shovel up the dirt and expose the treasures within, which can include Clay, precious gems, and more.

If you grind through a few of these steps, you should have plenty of Clay in no time. Just make sure you aren’t running out of inventory space, and store some of those non-essential resources away if you have the chance.

