How to get and use Blueprints in No Rest for the Wicked

Blueprints are an excellent way to expand your crafting potential.
Zack Palm
Published: Apr 19, 2024 12:21 pm

Blueprints are useful things you can find while playing No Rest for the Wicked and contain items you can learn to craft if you have enough resources. Tracking them down can be challenging, though.

You can find various types of Blueprints while playing No Rest for the Wicked. You can find them as crafting recipes, or you can unlock the recipe for a particular weapon or armor set that you can use on your character to make them stronger in battle. Where you find them, though, varies, and it can take time to find specific ones.

Blueprints location in No Rest for the Wicked

Blueprints in No Rest of the Wicked
Blueprints can be a quest reward, inside chests, or you can buy them from vendors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best ways to track down any Blueprint is to speak with the vendors of Sacrament. They usually sell these items if you’re willing to buy them in No Rest for the Wicked. As you might imagine, they require payment, which means you might need to spend time completing quests or defeating enemies to earn enough coins to purchase these items.

Alternatively, there’s always the chance you might discover a hidden chest at a partially covered location or complete a quest that rewards you with a Blueprint. These are all possibilities if you explore No Rest for the Wicked, but speaking with vendors and upgrading them has been the best way to unlock these helpful items.

You may not want to grab every weapon or armor crafting recipe. Based on your stats in No Rest for the Wicked, some weapons or armor may not benefit your playstyle, and you’re better off avoiding them. Crafting recipes for food or other consumable items, however, is always recommended. These can be exceptionally helpful in combat, regardless of your character’s stats or overall playstyle. Plus, they’re a good way to clear up your limited inventory space.

As you progress through No Rest for the Wicked, more vendors open up, and you start upgrading Sacrament. If you need to figure out what to do next, it never hurts to grab the daily bounties, complete those tasks, and earn as much coin as possible to upgrade the next part of Sacrament, granting you higher quality items on the available vendors.

