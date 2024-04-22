An artwork of a young person being held by two guards
Image via Moon Studios
Category:
No Rest for the Wicked

Does No Rest for the Wicked have crossplay? Answered

Here's the answer you're looking for.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 07:58 am

No Rest for the Wicked is finally available in early access, many of us are wondering whether it has crossplay. If you’re looking to play the ARPG with friends on a different platform, here’s everything you need to know. 

Recommended Videos

A visual treat for Soulslike and Diablo fans, No Rest for the Wicked is blessed with exhilarating combat mechanics, a great story, and a beautiful fantasy world. Thankfully, it also supports multiplayer, letting you join the action in groups of up to four. While you can always go solo, completing the gruesome challenges with friends always hits different—but can you venture into the town of Sacrament together with friends on different platforms?

Is No Rest for the Wicked crossplay?

No Rest for the Wicked characters
The more the merrier. Image via Moon Studios

No Rest for the Wicked does not feature not crossplay—not yet, at least.

The game is currently only available in early access on Windows via Steam, so technically, there’s no point of crossplay right now. But Developer Moon Studios has confirmed upcoming Xbox Series X/S and PS5 ports, so crossplay will eventually make sense. 

At the time of writing, you can play No Rest for the Wicked with friends in a party of four via Steam. You can also play multiplayer if you choose to connect via a NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscription—but you need to buy the game on Steam first. 

Moon Studios and Private Division are yet to confirm a final launch date for No Rest for the Wicked on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. While we can’t say for sure, it will likely feature crossplay support after its final launch. After all, it’s a modern multiplayer ARPG built for the most advanced gaming hardware. We will update this story as and when new information is released. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to complete Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked found Madrigal
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to complete Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 22, 2024
Read Article How long is No Rest for the Wicked?
No Rest for the Wicked launch trailer footage
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How long is No Rest for the Wicked?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 22, 2024
Read Article How to defeat Darak in No Rest for the Wicked: Falstad Darak boss guide
Falstad Darak is talking big around his goons
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to defeat Darak in No Rest for the Wicked: Falstad Darak boss guide
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked found Madrigal
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to complete Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 22, 2024
Read Article How long is No Rest for the Wicked?
No Rest for the Wicked launch trailer footage
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How long is No Rest for the Wicked?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 22, 2024
Read Article How to defeat Darak in No Rest for the Wicked: Falstad Darak boss guide
Falstad Darak is talking big around his goons
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to defeat Darak in No Rest for the Wicked: Falstad Darak boss guide
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 22, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com