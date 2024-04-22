Does No Rest for the Wicked have crossplay? Answered

No Rest for the Wicked is finally available in early access, many of us are wondering whether it has crossplay. If you’re looking to play the ARPG with friends on a different platform, here’s everything you need to know.

A visual treat for Soulslike and Diablo fans, No Rest for the Wicked is blessed with exhilarating combat mechanics, a great story, and a beautiful fantasy world. Thankfully, it also supports multiplayer, letting you join the action in groups of up to four. While you can always go solo, completing the gruesome challenges with friends always hits different—but can you venture into the town of Sacrament together with friends on different platforms?

Is No Rest for the Wicked crossplay?

The more the merrier. Image via Moon Studios

No Rest for the Wicked does not feature not crossplay—not yet, at least.

The game is currently only available in early access on Windows via Steam, so technically, there’s no point of crossplay right now. But Developer Moon Studios has confirmed upcoming Xbox Series X/S and PS5 ports, so crossplay will eventually make sense.

At the time of writing, you can play No Rest for the Wicked with friends in a party of four via Steam. You can also play multiplayer if you choose to connect via a NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscription—but you need to buy the game on Steam first.

Moon Studios and Private Division are yet to confirm a final launch date for No Rest for the Wicked on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. While we can’t say for sure, it will likely feature crossplay support after its final launch. After all, it’s a modern multiplayer ARPG built for the most advanced gaming hardware. We will update this story as and when new information is released.

