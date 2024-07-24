Image Credit: Bethesda
Several characters looking like robots in No Man's Sky Echoes.
Image via Hello Games
No Man's Sky

How to get Staff in No Man’s Sky

Staves the flashiest tool in the game.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 08:01 am

Staves are a flashy multi-tool in No Man’s Sky introduced in the Echoes expansion. However, obtaining them isn’t easy since you will have to progress and do quite a lot of stuff. Here’s how to obtain a staff in No Man’s Sky to complete your Wanderer build.

How to craft a Staff in No Man’s Sky

Three robotic characters in No Man's Sky Echoes.
Staves are worth it just for their looks, if not anything else. Image via Hello Games

Crafting a staff requires players to own three necessary components, Core, Head, and Pole, and assemble them in the Autophage Synthesis terminal found in Autophage settlements. However, to even have access to the Autophagy race, you must progress the Artemis Path and its final quest, The Purge. After that, you must search for a Dissonant System and discover a Harmonic camp. Then you can warp to any system, and the new quest, They Who Returned, should lead you to the Autophages.

Once you’ve established contact with this race, you will have access to their missions, which reward you with void motes that you can use to purchase the parts necessary to craft a Staff at Autophage Synthesis terminals. Once you’ve collected enough motes to purchase all three required parts, you need to revisit one of the terminals, where you will be given the option to craft a Staff. Trying out different combinations is recommended to get the best Staff possible and make your journey in the 5.0 Update that much better.

