Where to find the Ice Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4

If you venture into caves at the start of Pikmin 4, you will come across one of the newest Pikmin to join the roster, Ice Pikmin. But unlike the Yellow and Blue Pikmin that have Onions you can find relatively early on, Ice Pikmin fans will need to wait quite a while to get more Ice Pikmin in their rosters.

For those not in the know, onions are the only way to make more Pikmin of a certain type through collection materials and monsters. Without it, the only way to get more of that type of Pikmin is to find one randomly in the caves, forcing you to ration your Pikmin for every occasion.

While it makes take a while, there is one location to get the Ice Pikmin Onion. So either get there at your own pace or rush ahead.

Ice Pikmin Onion location in Pikmin 4

The Map to Victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ice Pikmin Onion can only be found in the fourth area you unlock, Hero’s Hideaway. It’ll also require you to have fire-resistant armor unlocks for both your main character and dog companion to reach it.

In Hero’s Hideaway, head toward the center of the map until you come across an electric elevator. Use it to take you to the highest point of the map and in the northeast corner you will come across a cave system. The only way to enter this system is to have the scorch guard items, so make sure you have bought that upgrade at home base before leaving.

After completing the four sublevel cavern, it’ll exit you at a platform above it. From there, you will be able to take the direct route to the Ice Pikmin Onion. You will need 30 of any Pikmin to grab it and take it back to base to finally be able to create Ice Pikmin without the need to get them in the various caves.

Again, this is the earliest you can get the Ice Pikmin Onion so don’t go looking for one beforehand.

