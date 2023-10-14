Pikmin Bloom players can get free Gentian flowers and other goodies this weekend only

Pikmin Bloom’s Community Day is upon us once more. During the weekend of Oct. 14 and 15, players have the opportunity to bloom Big Flowers into Genitans by planting around them.

Players should make sure to update their app to v79 or later to see the new Big Flowers properly when they bloom. The Big Flowers will only bloom for around 3 hours.

Walking 10,000 steps for one of the two days of this weekend will reward players with a limited Genitan Flower Badge. On top of this, seedlings in the planter pack will grow at 1.5x speed which increases even further when planting flowers. You need to record these steps over one of two days this weekend, so make sure you get your steps in if you want this new badge.

The weekend is also celebrating Community Day with a limited bundle pack available for purchase in the shop for 980 coins. This bundle is only available until 00:00 in your region on Oct. 15, so make sure you grab it soon if you want it.

The Special Community Day Ticket and Community Day bundle in the shop.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Also available is a special Community Day mission ticket. The ticket costs $1.99 and you’ll need to complete its objective of planting 2000 flowers before 00:00 on Oct. 16.

If you do, you’ll be rewarded with 160 gentian petals in three different colors: White, red and blue. The ticket itself will no longer be available for purchase after 23:59 on Oct. 15.

The Community Day Ticket mission and reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The event’s start and end times are specific to your region.

If you are an avid Pikmin Bloom player, don’t miss your chance to bloom your first big gentian flowers as well as earning yourself a limited edition badge for the new flower’s arrival.

On top of that, you also have the chance to earn petals of the brand new flower type to plant where and when you want.

