Nintendo aiming for “smooth transition” of player accounts to Switch 2

The ability to bring your Switch account with you to whatever's coming next would be a big win for Nintendo.

Nintendo has hinted your Switch account will come with you to its next generation of consoles as it aims to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Despite the jam-packed Direct on June 21, we are still none the wiser as to when Nintendo’s next console might be here. In fact, in typical Nintendo fashion, the studio hasn’t really revealed anything about it all. That’s why any information about what Nintendo has planned is of interest, including the company president commenting on what might become of your Switch accounts when its successor finally arrives.

Speaking during a Nintendo shareholder Q&A today, Shuntaro Furukawa spoke on the transition between the Switch and whatever comes next for those with Nintendo accounts. “We want to do as much as possible in order to smoothly transition our customers, while utilizing the Nintendo account,” Furukawa explained.

From the Shareholder Q&A.

More direct Furukawa quote translated by me:

"As for the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation machine, we want to do as much as possible in order to smoothly transition our customers, while utilizing the Nintendo Account." — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) June 27, 2023

It’s not confirmation, but the wording of Furukawa’s comments makes it sound like Nintendo is working on allowing Switch owners to bring their accounts with them when they buy whatever replaces it. Certainly preferable to the daunting prospect of having to start from scratch and leaving your games and the progress you’ve made in them to languish on your old system.

Again, this is by no means confirmation that you’ll be able to bring everything with you when you buy a Switch 2, or whatever Nintendo decides to call it. Even if Nintendo does implement a system that allows you to transfer your account from one console to another, that doesn’t mean your games will come too. Not doing that would be a pretty big misstep though since PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were able to bring their accounts and libraries into the next-gen.

It’s not much, but anything from an official source about what Nintendo has planned is going to be of interest to the 125 million Switch owners out there. What last week’s Direct demonstrated though is that there’s a lot of life in Nintendo’s current-gen console with plenty of remasters, remakes, and entirely new games still to come.

