The next Nintendo Direct has been confirmed—and it’s sooner than you might think

The latest Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow, the publisher revealed today, only one day ahead of its broadcast. It’s planned for June 21 at 9am CT, lasting roughly 40 minutes and including details on the upcoming title Pikmin 4.

Many Nintendo fans are also eagerly waiting to hear more about eventual Mario titles after leaks suggested four of them are on the way. This could include a new 2D Super Mario title, a baseball game, a remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and a new iteration for the Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games license, according to the leak.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

Adding fuel to the fire, another leaker Pyoro doubled down on a new 2D Super Mario title potentially being revealed, as well as a remake of an “SNES classic.” Several users pointed at Chrono Trigger as the possible game in question, but there are a lot of popular titles that have yet to be released since their initial launch on the Nintendo console in the ’90s.

While all of this information is simply rumors and leaks for now, the publisher officially revealed today that it’ll be sharing more details on the upcoming title Pikmin 4, which has a release date of July 7.

Fans who have already completed most of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s content since the game’s release on May 12 also hope to hear more about what’s to come for the title. Something could be revealed during tomorrow’s Direct in terms of eventual DLC.

The previous title, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, saw two DLC releases, the first of which was introduced less than four months after the game’s launch. It’s still unclear whether the latest title will be mentioned in the upcoming Nintendo Direct, however.

The next Nintendo Direct will be live tomorrow, June 21 at 9am CT, and will be available live on YouTube. Users can set a reminder on the site so they don’t miss the show.

