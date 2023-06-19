Is Diablo 4 on Nintendo Switch?

Diablo 4 is one of the best-selling games so far in 2023, but one major console, the Nintendo Switch, missed out on its initial release. Only PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S players could experience the fourth installment in the classic franchise when it launched in early June.

However, with Diablo 4 now comfortably in its post-launch phase, players are asking if the game will ever come to Switch. Nintendo gamers might be looking for a new title to grind after the massive success of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Below, I will go over whether or not there are any plans for Diablo 4 to arrive on Nintendo Switch.

Will Diablo 4 ever come to Nintendo Switch?

At the time of writing, Diablo 4 is not available to play on Nintendo Switch, nor will it likely ever be available on the Switch. There are currently no official plans for Blizzard to introduce Diablo 4 on the Switch. While some fans will always hold out hope for the future, I would say it’s extremely unlikely the ARPG will ever arrive on the console.

If you are looking for a handheld device to play Diablo 4 on, your main options are the Steam Deck and even perhaps the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally. You could also try out both Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3 on the Switch, as both of those titles are readily available.

For those wondering why the previous Diablo games are available on the Switch and Diablo 4 isn’t, it presumably comes down to the graphical and technical features of the newer title. The developers would have to design a port specifically for the Switch if they wanted it to run smoothly. It’s possible that could be developed down the line, but once again, no official plans for that have been made public.

So, players will have to hop on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S for the foreseeable future to experience Diablo 4 in all of its glory.

