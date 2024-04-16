Hollow Knight: Silksong may finally appear during Nintendo’s new Indie World showcase

Team Cherry has mostly gone dark when it comes to development updates on Hollow Knight: Silksong since it was initially revealed in February 2019. Now, it seems like we might get our first look at the game in more than a year during a new Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Recommended Videos

Nintendo confirmed an Indie World Showcase featuring 20 minutes of updates on games releasing in 2024 will be held on April 17. No information about what games will be included was shared, but because the internet is the internet, talk of Hollow Knight: Silksong appearing immediately took center stage—as it has at every showcase for the last several years. This time, however, there is a bit of momentum behind the game actually showing up.

It might finally be time to strike. Image via Team Cherry

After a mishap on June 12, 2022, where Xbox social media accounts noted Silksong would release in “the next six months,” Team Cherry later announced a delay in May 2023, stating the game was “planned to release in the first half of 2023, but development is still continuing.” We have not received a concrete update on the game since then, though signs now point to the game getting a re-reveal soon, potentially at tomorrow’s Nintendo Indie World.

Just in the last year, Hollow Knight Nendoroid figures for Silksong and The Knight were put live for pre-order, Silksong was rated in Korea on Feb. 20, and an Xbox Store page for the game was added to pair with existing listings on other platforms on April 1. Around 24 hours before the Indie World was announced, Silksong was confirmed to have been rated in Australia too. All of this could be a coincidence and mean nothing, but it is the most hope we’ve had for a potential reveal since the May 2023 delay.

The last Indie World presentation from November 2023 was also around 20 minutes long and gave varied updates on 18 new and old indie projects coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can likely expect a similar timeframe and game count for the April 17 showcase at 9am CT—so fingers crossed that the clown makeup gets to stay off by the time it wraps up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more