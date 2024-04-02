Category:
Indies

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are trying not to lose it over an Xbox Store listing

This is no April Fool's gag.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 05:59 am
Hollow Knight Silksong Hornet
Image via Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong now has its own listing on the Xbox Store, prompting hesitant excitement from fans about its eventual release.

Recommended Videos

It has been ages since fans heard anything about Silksong. A sequel to Team Cherry’s indie hit Hollow Knight, Silksong was announced back in 2019, but very little has been shared about it, barring a delay that pushed it out of the first half of 2023. Then, out of nowhere, an Xbox Store listing popped up on April 1, which many immediately took to be a cruel April Fool’s prank before realizing it’s legitimate.

Hollow Knight Silksong Xbox store listing page
This isn’t a trick. It’s very real. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Does this mean Silksong is close to finally launching? Not necessarily; after all, it’s already had listings on other platforms for a while, like Steam and PlayStation. This hasn’t stopped Reddit users like GloomyIngenuity143 from getting excited, though. Less_Waltz9100 proclaimed, “The insanity is finally close to it’s end,” since Matthew Griffin, who handles Team Cherry’s PR and marketing, drew attention to the Xbox listing via X (formerly Twitter).

Some users like QuickSilver-theythem are trying not to get too hyped, while others like JacrTVMan pointed out that a showcase dedicated to indie games called the Triple-I Initiative is airing on April 10. Before you start thinking Silksong may show up there, though, there’s nothing to indicate Team Cherry is participating in the showcase.

Silksong also received an ESRB rating, which The_Real_Pale_Dick theorizes could indicate when the game will launch. They shared a chart showing the time between other games’ ratings and release, though it doesn’t exactly narrow things down. Some games launched less than a month after their ESRB rating was published, while others took over 100 days. This didn’t stop users like Sen91 predicting Silksong will be out before the end of 2024.

While some fans could be getting excited over nothing, it speaks to Silksong‘s popularity that even a simple store listing can spark such a reaction. We can only hope the final game lives up to our expectations.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Lethal Company Adamance map guide
Looking at the Home Base with the forest and moon in the background on Adamance
Category: Indies
Indies
Lethal Company Adamance map guide
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to deal with the Old Bird in Lethal Company
Image of two employees in Lethal Company.
Category: Indies
Indies
How to deal with the Old Bird in Lethal Company
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to deal with the Butler in Lethal Company
Intern wiping his head in Update 45 trailer for Lethal Company
Category: Indies
Indies
How to deal with the Butler in Lethal Company
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Lethal Company Adamance map guide
Looking at the Home Base with the forest and moon in the background on Adamance
Category: Indies
Indies
Lethal Company Adamance map guide
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to deal with the Old Bird in Lethal Company
Image of two employees in Lethal Company.
Category: Indies
Indies
How to deal with the Old Bird in Lethal Company
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to deal with the Butler in Lethal Company
Intern wiping his head in Update 45 trailer for Lethal Company
Category: Indies
Indies
How to deal with the Butler in Lethal Company
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 2, 2024
Author
Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports covering all kinds of gaming news. A graduate in Computer Games Design and Creative Writing from Brunel University who's been writing about games since 2014. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.