When does Hollow Knight: Silksong come out?

Hollow Knight was one of 2017’s breakout gaming hits and over the years its fanbase has continued to blossom. Now in 2023, fans are finally getting the next chapter in the story as Silksong is expected to make its highly anticipated debut.

Announced back in 2019, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been in development by Team Cherry with the last taste of the sequel coming thanks to Xbox in 2022.

Like many fans, when I saw Silksong’s gameplay footage at the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase back in June 2022 I couldn’t wait to get in on the action. Of course, the first step to this was—and still is—finding its release date.

While not all of the answers are in the wild yet, here is everything we know so far about when Hollow Knight: Silksong will hit shelves.

Hollow Knight: Silksong release date

Sadly, there is no exact release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, however, on May 9, 2023, Team Cherry gave us our latest update confirming it won’t make its expected first half of the year release timeframe.

Team Cherry’s Matthew Griffin explained on Twitter on May 9 that, given the size of the game has expanded during development, it won’t be released before July as originally intended. More details about its release are expected as the game gets closer to launch shape.

Of course, this doesn’t give any definitive answers for eager fans to save the date. That said, Hollow Knight fans should rest assured that the long wait will wind up producing the best game possible once it lands in the hands of players.

Once more information regarding the release of Hollow Knight: Silksong is revealed this article will be updated to reflect the news.