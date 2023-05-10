Hollow Knight: Silksong developers finally break silence with release update

It might not be the update you were hoping for.

One of 2023’s most anticipated games is Silksong, the sequel to Hollow Knight, and while it’s been mostly radio silence, fans have finally been given an update. However, it’s probably not the news they were hoping for.

Taking to social media on May 9, Hollow Knight dev Matthew Griffin shared that the long-awaited follow-up title won’t be making its planned release window, which was originally set for the first half of 2023. Instead, the devs will take some extra time to get the product to its best possible form before launching.

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.



We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.



Griffin explained Silksong has become “quite big” during its development cycle, which would seem to be the reason for more time being necessary. As of right now, the game still has no official release date, but this will be revealed as it approaches.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was a highlight for many when gameplay was showcased on Xbox and Bethesda’s 2022 Games Showcase. Since then fans have been eagerly awaiting more from the sequel which was initially announced all the way back in 2019.

Silksong will follow the award-winning hit Hollow Knight fans have been playing and falling in love with since 2017. The sequel is set up to be a big hit for Xbox as it will be made available on the Game Pass service on day one.

For now, fans will have to remain patient, but with word more news is on the way, hopefully, it isn’t too long before we know what date players can dive in on the action.