Fans hope for Hollow Knight, Sports Story news during Nintendo’s House of Indies: Holiday Event

Nintendo is running a five-day virtual event that has fans hoping for news on some of the most anticipated upcoming indie games.

Titled Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event, the special is an extension of Nintendo’s Indie World brand. Once per day for five days, the company is releasing a video at 11am CT that will reveal information about indie game announcements, releases, and updates. The event started today, Dec. 19, and will run through Dec. 23.

Welcome to Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event! Join us each day from Dec. 19 – 23 at 9 a.m. PT for a new video highlighting indie game updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners.



Learn more: https://t.co/txLrwdDOAT pic.twitter.com/5j7IPsrX66 — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) December 19, 2022

The first video, which was five minutes long and featured four games, functioned something like a short version of Nintendo’s longer Indie World Showcase videos. Two of the games featured are available today: Floppy Knights, a tactics-based card battler, and Mortal Shell: Complete Edition, an action RPG. Neither game is a new release, both were available earlier this year on other platforms.

The other two games mentioned won’t be available until 2023. Roman Sands RE:Build, a visual novel with adventure and horror elements, will release on the Switch in the summer of 2023, while Pupperazzi, a dog photography simulator, will arrive in the spring of 2023. Pupperazzi is already available on other platforms.

As there are still four days left of videos and announcements, Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event has some indie fans excited to see what’s coming next. While it seems like a long shot, fans are hoping to hear news about Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Hollow Knight. While the game has been announced, it does not yet have a release date.

Fans are also excited for news of Sports Story, a sports-RPG mashup that incorporates a variety of fun and interesting sports. The game’s eShop page lists its launch window as December 2022, leading some players to believe that the game’s release will be announced suddenly during one of the Holiday Event’s videos.