‘Clowns once again’: Hollow Knight fans left disappointed by Silksong silence

The hearts of Hollow Knight fans around the world sank as today’s Indie Worlds Nintendo Showcase concluded without a single mention of the long-awaited sequel, Silksong. Hopes were dashed, dreams crushed, and frustrations peaked as the community, patiently awaiting any news on the game, was met with silence once again.

Recommended Videos

The absence of anything related to Hollow Knight: Silksong from today’s showcase echoed throughout the game’s community. Many had hoped today’s Showcase would provide some semblance of clarity or reassurance, but instead, they were left with empty promises and shattered expectations.

Silksong fans🤝 Bloodborne fans

the whole fucking circus pic.twitter.com/sRNcC0TzmL — Zenni🐇 (@zenzlia) April 17, 2024

The live chats of both Twitch and YouTube Showcase livestreams were inundated by frustrated remarks and desperate cries for even a crumb of news on the game’s release date. Hundreds of tweets poured in under the game’s hashtag on X, expressing disappointment and pleading for any sign of progress with sad memes and anime gifs.

Adding to the disappointment, the game’s subreddit was filled with posts echoing the frustration of players and fans who have been eagerly anticipating the sequel for years. The absence of any updates or announcements regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong has left the community feeling disillusioned and disheartened.

This latest disappointment comes after years of delays and uncertainty surrounding the game’s release. Despite past reassurances from the developer studio that Hollow Knight: Silksong development is ongoing, the lack of communication regarding the game’s progress has only served to exacerbate the frustration of fans.

As the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong drags on, the once-vibrant hype of the community has been replaced by a sense of resignation. Yet, amidst the disappointment, the dedication and love for the game franchise remains unwavering, with fans continuing to hold out hope that their patience will eventually be rewarded with the release of the highly anticipated sequel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more