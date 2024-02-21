What are Favours in Nightingale?

Nightingale has several unique features and mechanics, and the game rarely explains them thoroughly. Favours are among them.

Exploration in Nightingale resolves around few ideas. First and foremost, you choose a Realm and its difficulty before venturing there. Inside the Realm, you can influence the world around you with Minor and Major Realm Cards, but there are other aspects to take into consideration too, like Favours.

How do Favours work in Nightingale?

Favours are temporary buffs you can activate after completing a specific task. So far, we haven’t encountered any quests that task you with finding them, but we’ve discovered a few simply by exploring. Each Favour gives you a different buff for a varying amount of time. These buffs are quite strong, and you should look for them when you have the chance.

You can see your Favours on the lower-left side of the screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For example, the Favour of Endurance considerably increased my Stamina, which was especially helpful in the beginning. With this buff, I could sprint longer and explore my Realm far quicker.

Where to find Favours in Nightingale

So far, the Favours I received were awarded for completing simple puzzles scattered across the map. These puzzles aren’t outlined on your map menu unless you come across them first, so you’d better venture into the wild to find some.

The puzzles themselves were relatively easy, at least the ones I found. For example, one of them asked me to activate three pillars in a certain sequence, which only took a second or two to complete. We’ll update this article if we find any additional ways to claim Favours in Nightingale.