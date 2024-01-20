Nightingale price: Is it free to play?

Nightingale is one of the most-anticipated games of 2024, with thousands of players awaiting its release. With its launch edging closer and closer every day, many fans have also started wondering whether it’ll be free to play.

In Nightingale’s world, humans have been living alongside mystical creatures called Fae for a long time. As a result, they learned to use magic and built Nightingale, a magical city that contains the portals to other realms. However, this connection has suddenly collapsed, and humans are scattered throughout different perilous realms, trying to make their way back to Nightingale.

It’s a mix of adventure and RPG games that is set for success. The trailers so far have featured astonishing, picturesque worlds, multiple various characters, and possible deadly foes we’ll have to encounter on our way.

With such a setting and promising trailers so far, there’s no doubt players can’t wait to get their hands on the upcoming title. But, whether it will be free or not remains unanswered.

Is Nightingale free to play?

Nightingale looks gloomy and collapsed after the incident. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We are certain Nightingale won’t be free to play. At the time of writing, the developers from Inflexion Games haven’t confirmed an exact price of their forthcoming game. So far, Nightingale’s store pages on both Steam and Epic Games haven’t revealed its price tag.

This leaves space for speculation, however. We believe the game will be around $30 USD since it’s not an AAA production, which tends to cost around $60 at launch. Keep in mind this is nothing more than a theory, though. Expect this article to be updated once the price tag is revealed.

When will Nightingale be released?

Constructing your buildings has been showcased to be a part of Nightingale’s gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The official release date for Nightingale remains a mystery at the time of writing. What we do know, however, is when the Early Access will be open. During Gamescom 2023, Inflexion Games confirmed Nightingale’s Early Access will kick-off on Feb. 22, meaning fans won’t be waiting much longer to give this new game a go.