Is Nightingale down? How to check server status

Can't access Nightingale? Here's what's up.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 20, 2024 12:01 pm
Inflexion Games’ unique survival experience, Nightingale, has finally launched on Steam. Unfortunately for players, many have been facing issues while trying to play it, leading to them wondering whether the servers are down or not.

Here’s how to check for Nightingale’s server downtime.

Is Nightingale down?

At time of writing, Nightingale’s servers seem to be up and running, so players should be able to access the game and play multiplayer without issues. If you’re unable to play despite the servers being up, try these workarounds to rule out any issues on your side of things.

Check your network’s stability

Nightingale doesn’t have an offline mode, so you’ll need a good internet connection to remain connected to its dedicated servers. Restart your router and modem to fix instability, or switch your DNS to a speedier one. If possible, switch to a wired connection because it’s much more reliable than wireless internet.

Check if your antivirus is blocking Nightingale’s online features

This is a common reason many players face issues when trying to connect to a game’s servers after installing it. For those using Windows Defender, you can allow the game’s executable through the firewall from the Windows Security app or settings. 

For a third-party antivirus, you need to look through its settings for an option to allow the executable. 

How to check if Nightingale’s servers are down 

Unfortunately for players, no dedicated websites host information for Nightingale’s server status, so you have to do some digging to find out.

You can head to Nightingale’s official X (formerly Twitter) to check if the servers are down. Developer Inflexion Games will likely add any updates regarding ongoing server maintenance or downtimes on X. 

Alternatively, you can ask friends residing in the same region to try launching the game. The servers are likely down if they can’t play the game or if they get the same error as you. In this case, you have to wait it out.

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports.