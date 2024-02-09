Nightingale is a crafting survival adventure game with an interesting Victorian steampunk twist many are very eager to play from Feb 20, though some have been turned off by suggestions it will be always-online.

Let’s look at Nightingale to see if it is possible to start exploring the Realms without an Internet connection.

Can you play Nightingale offline?

Nightingale cannot be played offline, as it needs to be constantly connected to dedicated servers. This might be a little frustrating for those hoping for a survival game that can be played without an internet connection, but it isn’t too surprising as so many games these days need to be online all the time to function.

Inflexion Games is releasing Nightingale in early access for the first nine months to a year so the developers can actively collaborate with players to provide updates and changes when necessary. This structure does much better when online at all times so updates can be easily applied, so it makes sense for this to be a constantly online game.

Not only that but the game is described on the official website as a “shared world survival-crafting game.” To enforce the shared world design Inflexion has created, a constant connection the the online servers is a must.

Even though Nightingale cannot be played offline, you can play it single-player by simply not joining with others when you get stuck into it. Nevertheless, you will have to connect to the Nightingale servers, whether you are playing the game single-player or multiplayer.

Make sure you have a stable Internet connection at all times if you are planning on playing Nightingale when it releases for the PC on Feb. 20.