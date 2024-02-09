Category:
Nightingale

Can you play Nightingale offline?

Exploring the Realms of Nightingale may mean you're always hooked in.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 08:56 pm
Nightingale city's portals sparking with electricity.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nightingale is a crafting survival adventure game with an interesting Victorian steampunk twist many are very eager to play from Feb 20, though some have been turned off by suggestions it will be always-online.

Recommended Videos

Let’s look at Nightingale to see if it is possible to start exploring the Realms without an Internet connection.

Can you play Nightingale offline?

A character in Nightingale wielding a weapon and wearing an animal skull.
Image via Inflexion Games

Nightingale cannot be played offline, as it needs to be constantly connected to dedicated servers. This might be a little frustrating for those hoping for a survival game that can be played without an internet connection, but it isn’t too surprising as so many games these days need to be online all the time to function.

Inflexion Games is releasing Nightingale in early access for the first nine months to a year so the developers can actively collaborate with players to provide updates and changes when necessary. This structure does much better when online at all times so updates can be easily applied, so it makes sense for this to be a constantly online game.

Not only that but the game is described on the official website as a “shared world survival-crafting game.” To enforce the shared world design Inflexion has created, a constant connection the the online servers is a must. 

Even though Nightingale cannot be played offline, you can play it single-player by simply not joining with others when you get stuck into it. Nevertheless, you will have to connect to the Nightingale servers, whether you are playing the game single-player or multiplayer.

Make sure you have a stable Internet connection at all times if you are planning on playing Nightingale when it releases for the PC on Feb. 20.

related content
Read Article Can you play Nightingale single-player?
An in game image of a tree and an axe from Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you play Nightingale single-player?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Nightingale PC specs: System requirements
An image of the characters from Nightingale emerging from a Realm Portal.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale PC specs: System requirements
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have early access?
An in game image of a character from Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have early access?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Nightingale price: Is it free to play?
Characters walking around a building in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale price: Is it free to play?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Nightingale platforms
A screenshot of some of the characters from Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Nightingale platforms
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can you play Nightingale single-player?
An in game image of a tree and an axe from Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Can you play Nightingale single-player?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Nightingale PC specs: System requirements
An image of the characters from Nightingale emerging from a Realm Portal.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale PC specs: System requirements
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Does Nightingale have early access?
An in game image of a character from Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Does Nightingale have early access?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Nightingale price: Is it free to play?
Characters walking around a building in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale price: Is it free to play?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Nightingale platforms
A screenshot of some of the characters from Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
All Nightingale platforms
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 25, 2024

Author

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.