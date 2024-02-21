How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale

Realms in Nightingale will keep you busy for hours, with the Inflexion Games developers preparing numerous activities for the launch of early access on Feb. 20. But some activities are trickier than others, like solving Puzzle Cores.

These puzzles can be found in every Realm in Nightingale, and you should consider doing them, especially at the start of your journey. Not only are they fun and pose a bit of a challenge, but they come alongside unique rewards that make it all worth it.

What are Puzzle Cores in Nightingale?

Puzzle Cores are a specific type of mysteries scattered around each Realm you travel to. Upon your arrival, they won’t be outlined on your map. But after you come across a Puzzle Core, it will be located in the map. So, if you’re having trouble resolving one of them, don’t worry. You can always come back to it later.

Puzzle Cores are pointed out on your minimap with the small puzzle-like symbols. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Still, it’s best for players to not ignore Puzzle Cores, because you can earn special rewards by solving them. First and foremost, you will collect a Hope Echo, which can provide you with a crafting recipe. More importantly, though, you’ll unlock doors to pick up a Favour, which present you with exceptional buffs and abilities for a limited time.

How to break down Puzzle Cores in Nightingale

Puzzle Cores are built next to various temples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, the Puzzle Cores we’ve come across are relatively simple to crack. They are constructed of a few pillars, which each of these pillars making a sound. The Puzzle Core repeats these sounds in a particular order, and all you need to do is to interact with these pillars in the same sequence. Once you do that, you will solve the mystery and be free to collect your rewards.