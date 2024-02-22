How to solve Bastille of Insight challenges in Nightingale

The Bastille of Insight is one of the many challenges you can work on in Nightingale. These appear in any of the realms you explore, and you can always unlock more by creating more portals, giving you access to additional resources.

The Bastille of Insight challenges come with a strict ruleset. Although they may not always be the same, they follow a similar pattern, and learning how this works makes them that much easier when you discover one. These vary in difficulty based on the type of realm level you’re exploring. Here’s what you need to know to solve Bastille of Insight challenges in Nightingale.

How to complete Bastille of Insight challenges in Nightingale

You need to activate every rune in the area to complete them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trick with completing a Bastille of Insight challenge is to track down the small runes scattered throughout the rocks surrounding these locations in Nightingale. When searching around the obelisks, red runes are etched into the side of the rocks, and you need to interact with them, turning them blue. You need to activate all the hidden runes surrounding a Bastille of Insight to complete them. I usually found these while hunting wildlife to land a Heartshot.

These red runes should be all around the rocks within the Bastille of Insight. You won’t have to go too far to track them down, and they have a distinct glow. It can be tricky to track them down on the various stones. I normally have to sweep multiple times over the area and then go backward to find the last one.

Thankfully, it’s only in this contained area, and not anywhere hidden beyond this location. The developers were kind in not placing them in faraway places or tucked them underneath resources. You can also see how many runes you need to track down based on the color of the pillars at the center. Plus, you don’t have to activate them in a distinct order.

After you discover all the runes, the shield containing the Hope Echo will lower, and you can grab the item. The rewards vary depending on the difficulty of the realm you’re playing in Nightingale. I normally find new crafting items or Augments. Once you complete it, you should recognize the pattern for every Bastille of Insight moving forward in the other worlds. In my experience, the pattern has not changed, and these are some of the more welcome Bastilles in Nightingale, given how simple they are to figure out after having learned the pattern.