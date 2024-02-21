How to increase inventory capacity & weight in Nightingale

Your inventory space is a limited resource in Nightingale, and you want to expand it out as much as possible. Luckily, you do have a method to expand your inventory capacity and increase your carrying weight while playing.

It all comes down to unlocking a backpack and putting one on your character. Your backpack counts as a gear slot and will assist you with your overall gear score. If you want to become stronger and bring additional resources with you after exploring your world in Nightingale, crafting a backpack should be your top priority. Here’s what you need to know about increasing your inventory capacity and carrying weight in Nightingale.

How to get more carrying capacity Nightingale

Crafting a Simple Pack is a great way to add more carrying capacity for your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Early on in your Nightingale adventure, the first way you unlock a backpack is by crafting the Simple Sewing Bench. It’s a crafting recipe you unlock by finding the Essence Trader in your world, who will teach you a handful of recipes if you have the Essence Dust to buy them.

After you learn the recipe, the Simple Sewing Bench requires you to find 10 Wood Bundles, 15 Fibres, and one Bone. Many of these resources should be readily available anywhere in your Nightingale world, dropping from the trees and the animals you find roaming the wild. Once you have those resources, set the Simple Sewing Bench down somewhere in your camp; it’s time to focus on crafting a backpack.

The first backpack you can make in Nightingale is called a Simple Pack. Like the other gear slots, it’s a level 20 Gear Score, and it expands the amount of weight your character can carry by 50, allowing you to hold a total of 100 kg. This can make it much easier to bring back a mountain of resources you find in a cave rather than making frequent trips.

You need to track down two Leather and six Plant Fibre to make the pack. Plant Fibre is much easier to track down, as you can find it close to water sources or in grass areas. Leather is slightly more difficult as you need to defeat a predator animal in your biome and skin them. With these two resources, go back to your Simple Sewing Bench and create your first backpack.

There are other, more advanced backpacks that you can unlock as you progress further in Nightingale. The Simple Pack is a great starting point for any Nightingale player and is something you should expect to use before taking on a Site of Power or advancing the main story of your realm.