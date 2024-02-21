How to get Carved Wood in Nightingale

Carved Wood is a more advanced type of wood you can get in Nightingale. It’s a step above the normal Lumber you can make at the Simple Tablesaw, which gives you access to more recipes you can make at your base.

The way you go about tracking down Carved Wood is a little tricky. It can take a good amount of time to figure out where you can craft it, and what you need to unlock it. You need to advance the Saw Table, as Carved Wood is not a resource you can regularly find while exploring Nightingale. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Carved Wood.

Where to find Carved Wood in Nightingale

You have to craft Carved Wood at your base using the upgraded Table Saw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Carved Wood by upgrading the Simple Saw Table to improve it and unlock additional crafting recipes. One is Carved Wood, and you only need to track down four Lumber after you have that in your base.

Lumber is one of the more basic resources you can make and is a version of a refined resource you can make in Nightingale. You can get Lumber by bringing Wood Blocks that you chop down from trees to a Simple Saw Table, and turning it into Lumber. After that, you only need to put it back into the Saw Table to transform it into Carved Wood, and then you have your finished resource ready to use alongside other crafting projects. You might want to upgrade your carrying capacity before traveling too far from your base to bring every resource you find along the way.

The way you go about upgrading your Simple Saw Table is by seeking out the necessary Augments. These are available as you explore the world and locate them by completing various Points of Interest, and some unlock as you work through the main story. If you do not have the required Augments to enhance your Simple Saw Table, I recommend focusing on the main story and exploring the realm you’re in to track these Augments down. It also never hurts to focus on upgrading your Gear Score in Nightingale to prepare for tougher challenges waiting for you.

You can craft the older materials and resources using the upgraded version of the Table Saw in Nightingale, which goes for the other crafting benches. You don’t have to keep the old ones you are making, which makes it easier to complete all your crafting from a single location rather than switching back and forth from the older ones at your base. Having too many crafting benches and workstations can make it challenging to have a tidy house.