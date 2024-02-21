Category:
Nightingale

How to fix the Shard error in Nightingale

Ugh, it's an error again.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 10:45 am
Two Nightingale players cast a power
Image via Inflexion Games

Stuck at the loading screen with a confusing Shards error message staring at you in Nightingale? Well, players are looking for ways to fix the error and get back to playing the game of realms, so you aren’t the only one being bogged down.

Recommended Videos

If you are wondering what the Shards error in Nightingale indicates or how to fix it, here’s everything you need to know.

The Shards error in Nightingale explained

Shards error message in Nightingale
Well, what does this even mean? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The worst thing about the Nightingale Shards error is there’s no explanation. The only information I got with the error was that the game was having trouble getting Shards for the client. Despite trying for a while, I couldn’t get back to playing Nightingale or figure out what Shards meant.

Thankfully, I gave Nightingale’s official X (formerly Twitter) a visit and realized the Shards error was, in fact, an indication of a server error or maintenance. So, if you’re facing the same error, there’s probably nothing you can do except wait for Inflexion Games to fix the servers.

Since it’s a server error, it could show up if your network isn’t stable. First, check if Nightingale’s servers are down or not. Check Nightingale’s official Discord server or X for the latest updates. You can also ask your friend if they are facing the same error. If there are no signs of a possible server downtime or error, you may want to do some troubleshooting yourself. 

Check if your internet is up and stable. Ping spikes and packet loss can cause these errors to pop up in online games like Nightingale. You can try rebooting your router and modem, switching your DNS, or calling \your ISP for help. 

If your network is fine and you’re sure it’s not a server error, you may have detected a problem that requires the developer’s attention. You can report the error with appropriate screenshots via the Nightingale Discord server

related content
Read Article How to get Arrows in Nightingale
Realmwalkers gather outside a portal in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Arrows in Nightingale
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to apply Infusions in Nightingale
How Infusions work in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to apply Infusions in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to fix Overheated status in Nightingale
How co op multiplayer works in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to fix Overheated status in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
A Bound creature charges at the player wielding two climbing picks in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
A screenshot showing a beautiful sunset in Nightingale's forest biome.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Arrows in Nightingale
Realmwalkers gather outside a portal in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Arrows in Nightingale
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to apply Infusions in Nightingale
How Infusions work in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to apply Infusions in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to fix Overheated status in Nightingale
How co op multiplayer works in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to fix Overheated status in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
A Bound creature charges at the player wielding two climbing picks in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to solve Puzzle Cores in Nightingale
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
A screenshot showing a beautiful sunset in Nightingale's forest biome.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
Nightingale: Which landscape should you imagine?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com