As you progress through the quests you’re given in Nightingale, you eventually get one that asks you to craft an uncommon upgrade. There’s no further information given to you for this task, which can make actually doing it seem tricky.

Even though this quest can seem daunting since you may not know where to begin, the actual task you need to do is pretty straightforward. Here’s how to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale.

How to make an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale

To craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale, you need to make a Simple Upgrade Bench and upgrade any item of your choosing. The end part of this process is easy enough, but crafting both the Simple Upgrade Bench and upgrading the item you want requires a lot of resources which can make finishing this task a bit tougher.

How to make a Simple Upgrade Bench in Nightingale

A Simple Upgrade Bench can be made using four Lumber, two Ingots, and three Twine. You can find this recipe in the Crafting: Basics & Repair section of the building menu and it’s both required for the completion of this task and super important for upgrading your tools and gear in Nightingale overall.

Once you have all the materials you need, place this item wherever you want it to be set up and exit Build Mode. Walk up to the outline of your Simple Upgrade Bench and press E to immediately craft it using all of the items you gathered. Now that you have this workstation made, you can move on to the next step in this process.

How to upgrade an item with the Simple Upgrade Bench in Nightingale

With your Simple Upgrade Bench made, approach this workbench and select the item you want to upgrade. The next part of this quest is the toughest since you need a lot of T1 Essence, 40 to be exact to proceed with the uncommon upgrade. You might need to exit and work on gathering this material before you can progress any further.

When you have enough T1 Essence ready to go, all you need to do is craft any upgraded item you want at your Simple Upgrade Bench. Once you do so, the craft an uncommon upgrade task in Nightingale will officially be completed.