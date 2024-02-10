Does Nightingale have PvP?

Nightingale’s early access period is set to begin soon and there is plenty to look forward to from this survival crafting adventure game, but the topic on the minds of many is whether the game will launch with a PvP mode.

Nightingale features various PvE battles, but some players might be wondering if PvP is also a possibility. With this in mind, let’s dive a little deeper into Nightingale to see if PvP will be coming to the game.

Will Nightingale have PvP?

No PvP, but this could change in the future. Image via Inflexion Games

There will be no PvP or friendly fire in Nightingale during the early access period according to the multiplayer overview section on the official Nightingale website. By default, you will not be able to encounter any other players in your game unless you have your Realm set to “Public” or you are playing in a co-op party.

However, developers Inflexion Games haven’t ruled out the inclusion of PvP in the full release of Nightingale.

Could Nightingale have PvP in the future?

Nightingale has been designed as a PvE survival crafting game, so it isn’t too surprising that PvP isn’t included. However, the early access period—set to last between six months to a year and starting on Feb. 20—is intended to test the various gameplay elements of the game and the player experience, so if it becomes clear that players are desperate for PvP, then it might be something that comes to the full release following early access.

Not only that, but Inflexion Games chief executive Aaryn Flynn has mentioned in the past that this could be a game mechanic that they look into in the future. That said, if you were looking forward to some PvP mayhem in Nightingale, then you are going to be disappointed by the news that the feature won’t be coming to the game, at least not yet.

If PvP is in demand during early access, it could come to the full release. Image via Inflexion Games

Inflexion Games has not advertised Nightingale as a PvP game in any way. It has always been showcased as a survival crafting adventure game with a Victorian fantasy twist and cooperative elements. PvP does not seem to fit with the direction that Inflexion Games is going with Nightingale, but of course, this could always change in the future. That is the beauty of early access, after all.

Allowing PvP as an optional mechanic would be great to allow players who have that specific interest to engage in it without disturbing players who don’t want to fight others, so this could be an effective way to integrate it into Nightingale.

We will have to wait and see until Nightingale begins its early access launch on Feb. 20 to see if PvP is something players desire before the game is fully released.