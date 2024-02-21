Does Nightingale have fast travel?

Being an open-world survival crafting game, one of the first questions that may come to mind when playing Nightingale is whether it offers fast travel to make hopping from place to place easy. If you’re bogged with the same query, here’s the answer.

Does fast travel exist in Nightingale?

If you are looking to unlock fast travel in Nightingale but can’t find a way, know that the mechanics are a little quirky. Yes, you can fast-travel, but it may not be in the way you expect.

You need an Estate Cairn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Nightingale, you can only fast-travel to your home realm from a different realm, unlike the usual location-to-location mechanic in conventional open-world survival games. To enable this, build an Estate Cairn, which will mark your home realm and act as a point for fast travel and respawn.

You can only build one Estate Cairn in a realm. And it can only be built in the Abeyance Realm. A lot of restrictions for something that’s supposed to make traveling easier, right?

How to fast travel in Nightingale

Build an Estate Cairn in a place of your choice within the Abeyance Realm to fast travel. You need 20 Rocks and five Stone Blocks to build an Estate Cairn in Nightingale. Rocks are found abundantly, but for Stone Blocks, you’ll have to break the big blocks of Stone with a Mining Pick.

Once the Estate Cairn is established, you can travel back to it from whichever realm you visit. Open the map and click the “Return to Respite Realm” button to trigger a prompt that asks whether you want to return to your Respite Realm. Click on Confirm to fast-travel back to your home base.

Note that if you return to your Respite Realm in Nightingale, you may not be able to return to the realm you were in because of procedurally generated worlds.

You might be disappointed at the restrictions, but hear me out. Nightingale is all about exploration and the realms are small, perfect for exploring on foot. You can also shift your Estate Cairn to a different place by simply building a new one, overriding your old Respite Realm’s location.