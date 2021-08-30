Zygnus Esports wins the LATAM playoffs in the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021

The top three teams have qualified for the 2021 World Finals.

Image via Activision

Zygnus Esports, Skade, and FullHouse Gaming from the Latin America (LATAM) region have qualified for the 2021 Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals after placing in the top three in the regional playoffs yesterday.

Zygnus Esports won the online playoffs and took home $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. It wasn’t an easy ride for the team, however, as they fell into the losers bracket in the semifinals after losing to FullHouse Gaming 3-2 in an intense match.

The team didn’t falter though, winning their next two matches 3-1 and 3-2 against Loops Esports and GODSENT respectively to advance to the lower bracket finals. Here, they were up against FullHouse again. This time, however, Zygnus took the series 3-0 with comfortable wins in the Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination game modes.

In the finals, they squared off with Skade, who hadn’t lost a single match in the playoffs after cruising through the upper bracket. Zygnus faced another challenge as well, as the team had to win two series back-to-back to win the playoffs. As per the rules of the CoD: Mobile World Championship, the team from the losers bracket has to win two series in the finals to take home the title. They won the first series 3-1 and followed it up with another 3-0 victory.

The finals for the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 will happen in December, per Liquipedia. Sixteen teams from around the world will be competing in it for the title of world champions and a share of the $2,000,000 prize pool.