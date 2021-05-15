Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Forbidden and Limited card list (May 2021)

With every variant of Yu-Gi-Oh! comes some type of Forbidden and Limited card list Konami uses to help maintain a balanced competitive meta.
For the mobile game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Konami implements not only an original ban list, but also utilizes a completely different classification system for cards included with each iteration.
Unlike the official TCG Forbidden and Limited Card, the Duel Links Forbidden and Limited list is broken up into four specific parts instead of three. Of those four parts, only the Forbidden section functions the same way, with the remaining three all being Limited variants.
For example, instead of being able to use all cards from the Limited list at one copy in any deck, players can use only one card from the Limited One list at all. Here is a full breakdown of the Duel Links Forbidden and Limited card list system.
- Forbidden: A card is not allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck or Extra Deck.
- Limited One: Only one card from this category is allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck or Extra Deck at any given time.
- Limited Two: Only two cards from this category are allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck or Extra Deck at any given time.
- Limited Three: Only three cards from this category are allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck or Extra Deck at any given time.
Konami tends to time updates for the Forbidden and Limited card list around upcoming content drops in Duel Links, limiting cards that might make certain strategies too powerful.
Here is the current Duel Links Forbidden and Limited card list, which was put into effect on May 10, 2021.
Forbidden
Effect monsters
- Cyber Stein
Fusion monsters
- Invoked Cocytus
Spell cards
- That Grass Looks Greener
Limited One
Effect monsters
- Karakuri Merchant mdl 177 “Inashichi”
- Koa’ki Meiru Maximus
- Dyna, Hero Fur Hire
- Woodland Sprite
Fusion monsters
- Gem-Knight Lady Lapis Lazuli
Synchro monsters
- Azure-Eyes Silver Dragon (previously Unlimited)
Spell cards
- Star Blast
- The Melody of Awakening Dragon (previously Unlimited)
- De-Synchro
- Storm (previously Unlimited)
- Golden Bamboo Sword
- Restructer Revolution
Trap cards
- Champion’s Vigilance
- Needlebug Nest
- Type Zero Magic Crusher
- Bamboo Scrap
- Give and Take
- Massivemorph
- Revival Gift
Limited Two
Normal monsters
- Genex Controller
Effect monsters
- Magician of Dark Illusion
- Darklord Ixchel
- Amazoness Swords Woman
- Keeper of Dragon Magic
- Shiranui Solitaire
- Shiranui Squire
- Star Seraph Sovereignty (previously Unlimited)
- Karakuri Komachi mdl 224 “Ninishi”
- Scrap Recycler
- Crystron Citree
- Gagaga Sister (previously Unlimited)
- Kiteroid
- Legendary Six Samurai – Enishi
- Shiranui Spiritmaster
- Vision HERO Vyon
- Ritual Beast Tamer Elder
- Blackwing – Oroshi the Squall
- Lunalight Crimson Fox
- Ms. Judge
- Crystron Rion
Ritual monsters
- Cyber Angel Dakini
Fusion monsters
- Invoked Magellanica
Synchro monsters
- Dragunity Knight – Ascalon (previously Unlimited)
- Shiranui Sunsaga
- Assault Blackwing – Raikiri the Rain Shower
Spell cards
- Gold Sarcophagus
- Charge of the Light Brigade
- Concentrating Current
- Cybernetic Fusion Support (previously Unlimited)
- Enemy Controller
- Hey, Trunade!
- Neos Fusion
- Darklord Contact
- Machine Angel Ritual
- Silent Sword Slash
- Spellbook of Fate
- Witchcrafter Holiday
- World Legacy Clash
- Cup of Ace
- Iron Core of Koa’ki Meiru
- Secret Pass to the Treasures
- Shien’s Dojo
Trap cards
- Head Judging
- Blackbird Close
- Crystron Impact
- Pulse Mines
- Treacherous Trap Hole
- Cybernetic Overflow
- The Sanctified Darklord (previously Unlimited)
Limited Three
Effect monsters
- Aleister the Invoker
- Lunalight Yellow Marten (previously Unlimited)
- Magician’s Rod
- Battlin’ Boxer Veil
- Shiranui Spectralsword
- Lunalight Emerald Bird (previously Unlimited)
Spell cards
- Cosmic Cyclone
- Invocation
- Palace of the Elemental Lords
- Assault Armor
Trap cards
- Magician Navigation
- Fusion Reserve
- Amazoness Onslaught
Newly Unlimited
Effect monsters
- Dragunity Senatus (previously Limited Two)