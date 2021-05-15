Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Forbidden and Limited card list (May 2021)

The Limited classification is very different in the faster style.

With every variant of Yu-Gi-Oh! comes some type of Forbidden and Limited card list Konami uses to help maintain a balanced competitive meta.

For the mobile game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Konami implements not only an original ban list, but also utilizes a completely different classification system for cards included with each iteration.

Unlike the official TCG Forbidden and Limited Card, the Duel Links Forbidden and Limited list is broken up into four specific parts instead of three. Of those four parts, only the Forbidden section functions the same way, with the remaining three all being Limited variants.

For example, instead of being able to use all cards from the Limited list at one copy in any deck, players can use only one card from the Limited One list at all. Here is a full breakdown of the Duel Links Forbidden and Limited card list system.

Forbidden: A card is not allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck or Extra Deck.

Limited One: Only one card from this category is allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck or Extra Deck at any given time.

Limited Two: Only two cards from this category are allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck or Extra Deck at any given time.

Limited Three: Only three cards from this category are allowed to be used in a player’s Main Deck or Extra Deck at any given time.

Konami tends to time updates for the Forbidden and Limited card list around upcoming content drops in Duel Links, limiting cards that might make certain strategies too powerful.

Here is the current Duel Links Forbidden and Limited card list, which was put into effect on May 10, 2021.

Forbidden

Effect monsters

Cyber Stein

Fusion monsters

Invoked Cocytus

Spell cards

That Grass Looks Greener

Limited One

Effect monsters

Karakuri Merchant mdl 177 “Inashichi”

Koa’ki Meiru Maximus

Dyna, Hero Fur Hire

Woodland Sprite

Fusion monsters

Gem-Knight Lady Lapis Lazuli

Synchro monsters

Azure-Eyes Silver Dragon (previously Unlimited)

Spell cards

Star Blast

The Melody of Awakening Dragon (previously Unlimited)

De-Synchro

Storm (previously Unlimited)

Golden Bamboo Sword

Restructer Revolution

Trap cards

Champion’s Vigilance

Needlebug Nest

Type Zero Magic Crusher

Bamboo Scrap

Give and Take

Massivemorph

Revival Gift

Limited Two

Normal monsters

Genex Controller

Effect monsters

Magician of Dark Illusion

Darklord Ixchel

Amazoness Swords Woman

Keeper of Dragon Magic

Shiranui Solitaire

Shiranui Squire

Star Seraph Sovereignty (previously Unlimited)

Karakuri Komachi mdl 224 “Ninishi”

Scrap Recycler

Crystron Citree

Gagaga Sister (previously Unlimited)

Kiteroid

Legendary Six Samurai – Enishi

Shiranui Spiritmaster

Vision HERO Vyon

Ritual Beast Tamer Elder

Blackwing – Oroshi the Squall

Lunalight Crimson Fox

Ms. Judge

Crystron Rion

Ritual monsters

Cyber Angel Dakini

Fusion monsters

Invoked Magellanica

Synchro monsters

Dragunity Knight – Ascalon (previously Unlimited)

Shiranui Sunsaga

Assault Blackwing – Raikiri the Rain Shower

Spell cards

Gold Sarcophagus

Charge of the Light Brigade

Concentrating Current

Cybernetic Fusion Support (previously Unlimited)

Enemy Controller

Hey, Trunade!

Neos Fusion

Darklord Contact

Machine Angel Ritual

Silent Sword Slash

Spellbook of Fate

Witchcrafter Holiday

World Legacy Clash

Cup of Ace

Iron Core of Koa’ki Meiru

Secret Pass to the Treasures

Shien’s Dojo

Trap cards

Head Judging

Blackbird Close

Crystron Impact

Pulse Mines

Treacherous Trap Hole

Cybernetic Overflow

The Sanctified Darklord (previously Unlimited)

Limited Three

Effect monsters

Aleister the Invoker

Lunalight Yellow Marten (previously Unlimited)

Magician’s Rod

Battlin’ Boxer Veil

Shiranui Spectralsword

Lunalight Emerald Bird (previously Unlimited)

Spell cards

Cosmic Cyclone

Invocation

Palace of the Elemental Lords

Assault Armor

Trap cards

Magician Navigation

Fusion Reserve

Amazoness Onslaught

