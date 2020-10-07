You can get Adler in Call of Duty: Mobile by playing the Black Ops Cold War beta

The CIA operative from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Russel Adler, is making his way to Call of Duty: Mobile. To unlock the character, players simply have to play the Black Ops Cold War beta.

Black Ops Cold War’s beta finally starts for PS4 players on Oct. 8. The latest installment of the Black Ops series will be released on Nov. 13. Adler is a major character who can be played in the game. Before that, players will be able to take him onto the battlefield in CoD: Mobile.

Here are the steps to get Russel Adler in CoD: Mobile.

Step one: Link your Activision account with Call of Duty: Mobile

If you haven’t done this already, just open Call of Duty: Mobile and click on settings. From here, click on the social icon to see which of your accounts are linked to Call of Duty: Mobile. Just click on the Call of Duty button and sign-in to link your Activision account with the game.

The detailed steps for doing this can be found here.

Step two: Play the Black Ops Cold War beta

Download and play the Black Ops Cold War beta. Make sure to play the beta with the Activision account linked to Call of Duty: Mobile to be eligible to receive the character.

Step three: Redeem Adler

Within a week after the beta ends, Activision will send out emails to players who completed the first two steps. It will be sent to the same email address used to register for the Activision account.

The email will contain a unique code to unlock Adler. This can be redeemed on the Call of Duty: Mobile website. When the code is redeemed, you’ll receive Adler through the in-game mailbox.