XQc criticizes competitive Fortnite following the Chapter 2, season 5 updates | Dot Esports

The streamer wants to play against other players and not bots.

Fortnite‘s new season started yesterday. And with the Galactus event over, the Zero Point storyline has begun, bringing new features and quests for players to complete. Streamer xQc isn’t too happy about the state of the game’s competitive mode, however.

After encountering a few bots in competitive play, xQc asked a genuine question: “How is it that I queue for a competitive game mode and there are quests, bots, there are side missions, there’s dialogue, there’s music, what the fuck is this?”

The streamer thinks players should be competing against each other and not against the world the game is set in for the competitive mode of a battle royale game like Fortnite. “I queue to play against players in a PvP competitive arena, not to play some fucking chess against bots,” xQc said.

XQc thinks Epic is trying to “bridge” competitive and casual gameplay at the same time in the competitive playlist. He believes this is unfair to people who only care for the competitive aspect of Fortnite.

He came up with a possible solution, though, by having three playlists: Casual, Competitive, and Competitive Hardcore. So the Competitive playlist would feature the bots, quests, and everything, while Competitive Hardcore could have a different zone, no bots, and new features focused on PvP gameplay.

There are four game modes in Fortnite right now: Battle Royale, Party Royale, Creative, and Save the World. Battle Royale is the core game mode in which players compete against each other to be the last one standing. This includes the Arena competitive playlist, as well as the traditional Solos, Duos, and Squads options for casual players.

Party Royale is the only nonviolent mode in Fortnite. It’s an “experimental” mode of the game where Epic organizes music shows and live events and has different attractions. Creative is where players can create their own island and rules using the game’s mechanics to play with friends, while Save the World is a pay-to-play game mode that places players against hordes of monsters.