World of Warcraft Race to World First Sanctum of Domination leaderboard

The World of Warcraft Race to World First (RWF) is underway and top guilds around the world are duking it out to see who can be the first to defeat Sylvanas Windrunner on Mythic difficulty in Sanctum of Domination.

Complexity-Limit is looking to extend its streak of two RWF victories, but the European guild Echo won’t let them easily take it.

The last RWF was tightly contested. Both Limit and Echo downed the final boss in Castle Nathria within 17 hours of one another, despite Limit having a slight head start.

With such a hotly contested race, you’ll want to stay up to date on who’s ahead at any given moment.

While there are tons of different ways to watch the RWF on Twitch whether you’re new to the event or a seasoned veteran, you may not always have access to the platform. Throughout this event, our leaderboard will be updated to show the progression status of the top guilds in the race, as well as which guild was able to get the World First kill on each individual boss.

Here’s the WoW Race to World First Sanctum of Domination leaderboard.

Sanctum of Domination leaderboard

Echo 7/10 Complexity-Limit 7/10 BDGG 5/10 Instant Dollars 5/10 Pieces 5/10 Method 5/10 Aversion 5/10 FatSharkYes 5/10 Soniqs Imperative 4/10 Impact 4/10

World First boss kills