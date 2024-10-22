Which LoL champion says ‘The shadow approaches’?

I struggled with today’s LoLdle quote, but after racking my mind, I finally got it. Read on for the Oct. 22 LoLdle answer.

Recommended Videos

Who says, ‘The shadow approaches’ in LoL?

He’s coming for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 22 is “The shadow approaches,” and the League champion who says this line is Hecarim. You know, that scary horseman?

The “shadow” part of this quote immediately led me to Morgana, but she surely wouldn’t refer to herself approaching. Then I thought maybe this was something Kayle, her sister, said when she walked up to her in the lane. Oh boy, I was wrong.

It turns out this had nothing to do with Morgana or her holy sister. Horsey boy Hecarim says this quote, and it makes perfect sense. Referred to as “The Shadow of War,” Hecarim has a big connection to shadows. A wraith of the Shadow Isles, he pretty much lives and breathes shadows. I don’t know who he’s referring to in his quote, but it could be Kalista, Thresh, or Viego. (Forgive me for my poor knowledge of League’s lore.)

Forgetting about the lore for a second, Hecarim has a 48.01 percent win rate in Patch 14.20, according to stats site U.GG. He’s definitely seen better days. I remember when he was a dominant force in the jungle, deleting everyone in his path. But that’s just the nature of the meta. I’m sure that will change soon. For now, I’d avoid playing this horsey fellow in solo queue. Save yourself the hassle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy