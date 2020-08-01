When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season eight, The Forge, end?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season eight, called The Forge, is ending soon. The season began on July 9.

According to an in-game banner, the season will be live until Aug. 8. Activision uses time in UTC. Accounting for this time difference, season eight of CODM will end on Aug. 7 at 7pm CT.

This season introduced a new map, mode, and operator skill.

Highrise, the medium-sized map from Modern Warfare 2 dropped on mobile this season. Players could enjoy all multiplayer modes in the game currently on the new map.

The Juggernaut mode was the featured mode for the season. In this, one player was randomly chosen to be the Juggernaut. This player was equipped with the XS1 Goliath. The other players had to take the Juggernaut down. The player who fired the killing shot spawns as the next Juggernaut.

The newest operator skill for the season was Katana, which dropped today. It is a sword that switches players to third-person perspective on being activated. It locks onto enemies and pounces on them. A single strike from it is fatal.

Season nine of Call of Duty: Mobile will kick-off after The Forge ends. According to a recently released public test build (beta), a lot of new features are coming to the game with this season such as two new maps, changes to the battle royale mode, Gunsmith, and more.