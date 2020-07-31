How to get the Katana operator skill in Call of Duty: Mobile

It can be unlocked for free.

The Katana is the newest operator skill in Call of Duty: Mobile.

The Katana switches the player to a third-person perspective when activated. Players equipped with it will be able to lock onto enemies and pounce on them from a short distance. The deadly sword takes down enemies with a single swing. It can even lock onto enemies inside a shroud of smoke.

The operator skill can be obtained through the ongoing Katana Kill Challenge. Players have to complete various missions to progress through the event and unlock different rewards, including the Katana.

The missions are as follows:

Play three Gulag gunfight matches

Cumulative login for five days

Kill five enemies with DR-H in any mode

Play 30 TDM matches

Kill five enemies with operator skills in multiplayer matches

Play eight Domination matches

Play 10 multiplayer matches with friends

Place first or MVP in four multiplayer matches

Progressing through the event will grant players the following rewards:

Spray – Crash

Sticky Grenade – Sight Unseen

MW11 – Sight Unseen

Katana

The featured event will end at 7pm CT on Aug. 6.