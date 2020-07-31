How to get the Katana operator skill in Call of Duty: Mobile

The Katana is the newest operator skill in Call of Duty: Mobile.
The Katana switches the player to a third-person perspective when activated. Players equipped with it will be able to lock onto enemies and pounce on them from a short distance. The deadly sword takes down enemies with a single swing. It can even lock onto enemies inside a shroud of smoke.
The operator skill can be obtained through the ongoing Katana Kill Challenge. Players have to complete various missions to progress through the event and unlock different rewards, including the Katana.
The missions are as follows:
- Play three Gulag gunfight matches
- Cumulative login for five days
- Kill five enemies with DR-H in any mode
- Play 30 TDM matches
- Kill five enemies with operator skills in multiplayer matches
- Play eight Domination matches
- Play 10 multiplayer matches with friends
- Place first or MVP in four multiplayer matches
Progressing through the event will grant players the following rewards:
Spray – Crash
Sticky Grenade – Sight Unseen
MW11 – Sight Unseen
Katana
The featured event will end at 7pm CT on Aug. 6.