When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 5 end

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season five, In Deep Water, will last for about a month, just like the rest of the seasons so far.

In Deep Water introduced several new features to the mobile game, including new maps, weapons, operator skills, and more.

The three new maps that have dropped this season are Suldal Harbor, Docks, and Aniyah Incursion. Suldal Harbor is a medium-sized map and supports all of the main multiplayer modes like team deathmatch, domination, and more. Docks, on the other hand, is a tiny map located next to a London shipyard. It only supports the gunfight and one-vs-one duel modes.

Finally, Aniyah Incursion is located in Central Asia. It only supports one mode, the new Ground Mission. This is a 10-vs-10 domination mode with five capture points.

The new weapons that have arrived this season are the CR-56 AMAX and Shorty. While the former is an assault rifle, the Shorty is a double-barreled shotgun that has appeared on other Call of Duty titles as the 725.

When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season five end?

Season five of CoD: Mobile will end on July 29, according to the in-game countdown on the battle pass menu. As Activision usually uses times in GMT, this should be July 28 at 7pm CT when accounted for the time difference. You will have until then to advance through all tiers of the battle pass and complete the seasonal missions.

The content update for the sixth season should be released around this time. Season six should also kick off shortly after it.