When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 2 end?

The season will last for about a month.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two, Day of Judgement, introduced new features to the game including a new map, mode, and much more.

According to the in-game countdown, Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two will end on April 16.

The season also introduced a new Rank Series to the game. Just like the seasonal count last month, the Rank Series count is also getting refreshed. Instead of Rank Series nine, it was reverted to one.

The new features this season are the new multiplayer map Shoot House, AS-VAL assault rifle, and the Napalm scorestreak. A new vehicle, the cargo truck, has also been added to the battle royale mode.

Players can expect the season three content update to drop around this time with the third season officially kicking off on April 17.

A lot is coming to the game before that, though. Later this season, the Shipment map from Modern Warfare is coming to CODM. A new mode, called the Gunfight Snipers mode, will also be released in late March. The Tank Battle mode, SP-R 208 rifle, and the Recon perk are some other features to look out for this season.