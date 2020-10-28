When will Call of Duty: Mobile season 11 end?

Season 11 of Call of Duty: Mobile launched on Oct.15 and is packed with new features and skins.

The new season brought Halloween-themed game modes and maps, as well as various content celebrating the first-year anniversary of the game. The players can enjoy the return of popular map from last year Halloween Standoff in TDM, DOM, Hardpoint, KC, Attack of the Undead, and Cranked game modes.

Several challenges can be completed to earn exclusive rewards on both themes, such as themed weapon skins, CoD points, and costumes. But like every season of the game, it will only last around a month before giving way to another one.

When will CoD Mobile season 11 end?

The developer haven’t revealed an official date yet, but the countdown indicated before the end of the season 11 battle pass hints at an end date set for Nov. 10 at 7pm CT.

The players still have two weeks to complete all 50 levels of the battle pass, whether it’s the free or upgraded versions.

Screengrab via Activision

Following the usual schedule of CoD Mobile‘s season releases, season 12 might be released one day after, on Nov. 11 around 7pm CT, provided there is no major issue with the patch deployment.

Only a few details are known on the upcoming season. The developer teased the release of its first mythic weapon, which will necessitate mythic cards and rare items to be upgraded. A new character was also leaked by data miners earlier this month.