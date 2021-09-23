Nintendo has confirmed the rumored Brewster update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the latest Direct.

Finally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can look forward to a new update, one completed with the long-awaited return of Brewster. Nintendo teased the character and his café during today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast. Although Nintendo teased his return, talks of the feathered fellow to New Horizons started several weeks ago due to the amount of datamined details.

The information coming from the alleged leak received another eye-brow raise earlier this month with the Twitter user and known Nintendo leaker, Samus Hunter, who shared insider information. Hunter claimed that both Brewster and The Roost café would return to Animal Crossing no later than November of this year. These leaks were later confirmed to be true in the latest Nintendo Direct.

New Horizons fans and Animal Crossing fans, in general, can rest assured that information on both Brewster, his café and new content will be revealed soon.

When is the Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct?

During the Nintendo Direct, Animal Crossing: New Horizons received a glimpse of what’s to come in the new update. This brief teaser showed a character walking to a sign in an enclosed area, the sign had an image of the fan-favorite bar owner, Brewster.

On top of that teaser, Nintendo announced that a New Horizons-centered Direct will air in October. A specific date and time has yet to be confirmed.