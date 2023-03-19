THE FINALS, Embark Studios’ upcoming shooter with a heavy focus on destruction physics in the vein of Red Faction is currently in a closed beta, getting strong reviews from players and content creators as the devs utilize their feedback to further polish the game before its release. The current playtest is inching ever closer to its conclusion, but there’s more on the horizon for those interested in trying out the title.

When does THE FINALS closed beta end?

Originally launched on March 7, 2023, the closed playtest of THE FINALS will conclude on March 21, which means that if you’re reading this around the time of writing, you can still hop in by requesting access on the game’s Steam page. If there are codes available, you will receive an e-mail with the good news.

Though there is no word of an open beta period, and the release date of THE FINALS still remains unannounced, games tend to use such playtesting opportunities as a way to get a lot of content about the game and to gather tons of data and feedback to polish the title before the 1.0 release – not to mention a chance to stress-test the servers and the backend.

So if you think what it takes to reach the finals, you will more than likely have a chance to do just that later down the line, when and if the game gets closer to its eventual release date.