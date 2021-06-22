What’s new in CoD: Mobile season 5: Leaks, features, and more

The new season is almost here.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season five is about a week away, and Activision has started dropping teasers about it.

The developer has yet to reveal the name of the season or its theme. However, some features in the season five content update have been unveiled. Here is everything we know about CoD: Mobile’s upcoming season. This article will be updated if more information is revealed.

CoD: Mobile season five release date

The ongoing fourth season of the game will end on June 28 at 7pm CT. The fifth season will likely begin 24 hours after this, on June 29 at 7pm CT.

The season five content update, on the other hand, should release shortly after the ending of the fourth season. Season five will bring a new battle pass which contains 50 tiers of rewards. It will cost 220 CP.

New weapons

Activision has teased two new weapons for CoD: Mobile’s season five. Based on the teaser, these weapons could be the CR-56 AMAX and 725 shotgun from Modern Warfare.

🛠⚒ Scavenge then salvage…

& it will be as good as new!



🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/Voi0C9RBi2 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 20, 2021

The CR-56 AMAX is an assault rifle that excels in mid-range. Players will be able to customize the weapon to different playstyles, though. The 725, on the other hand, is a double-barreled shotgun.

CR-56 AMAX

Image via Activision 725

Image via Activision

New maps

Activision has dropped two teasers regarding new maps in CoD: Mobile’s fifth season. One of these was revealed last week and shows what looks like a loading dock.

☀🌴 The views look the best this time of day.



📦 Looks like we're expecting new shipment to arrive soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/TcIPxtGnK9 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 13, 2021

Another teaser was dropped last week, which showed the Docks map from Modern Warfare 2019. These two teasers were likely hinting at the same map.

🚢🏭 Those shipping containers and that warehouse look quite familiar…

🧐 Intel is that another new map is coming.



❓ Can you figure out what it is?



🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/BZYPlMGeF0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 19, 2021

Modern Warfare’s Dock is set in a London shipyard. The map is fairly small and will likely be used for the one vs. one and two vs. two modes in CoD: Mobile.