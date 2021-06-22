What’s new in CoD: Mobile season 5: Leaks, features, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season five is about a week away, and Activision has started dropping teasers about it.
The developer has yet to reveal the name of the season or its theme. However, some features in the season five content update have been unveiled. Here is everything we know about CoD: Mobile’s upcoming season. This article will be updated if more information is revealed.
CoD: Mobile season five release date
The ongoing fourth season of the game will end on June 28 at 7pm CT. The fifth season will likely begin 24 hours after this, on June 29 at 7pm CT.
The season five content update, on the other hand, should release shortly after the ending of the fourth season. Season five will bring a new battle pass which contains 50 tiers of rewards. It will cost 220 CP.
New weapons
Activision has teased two new weapons for CoD: Mobile’s season five. Based on the teaser, these weapons could be the CR-56 AMAX and 725 shotgun from Modern Warfare.
The CR-56 AMAX is an assault rifle that excels in mid-range. Players will be able to customize the weapon to different playstyles, though. The 725, on the other hand, is a double-barreled shotgun.
New maps
Activision has dropped two teasers regarding new maps in CoD: Mobile’s fifth season. One of these was revealed last week and shows what looks like a loading dock.
Another teaser was dropped last week, which showed the Docks map from Modern Warfare 2019. These two teasers were likely hinting at the same map.
Modern Warfare’s Dock is set in a London shipyard. The map is fairly small and will likely be used for the one vs. one and two vs. two modes in CoD: Mobile.