Vi from League and Arcane lands on Fortnite today

After Jinx’s explosive debut in Fortnite, Epic Games is also introducing her sister, Vi, to the battle royale’s roster. The Arcane Vi costume and bundle will be in the Item Shop starting Jan. 23 at 6pm CT. The Enforcer’s bundle comes with other new items of the Arcane: League of Legends set, including the Piltover Warden Hammer pickaxe and the Punching Practice emote.

In addition to the outfits, Fortnite players can obtain the Piltover’s Finest Loading Screen, alongside Vi’s pickaxe and emote, by buying the Arcane Vi bundle.

The new Arcane Vi Fortnite skin looks like it came out of League’s animated series. To celebrate the addition of the Piltover Enforcer, her sister, the Loose Cannon Jinx, is also coming back to the shop.

Jinx and her accessories will be returning to Fortnite’s shop at the same time Arcane Vi debuts. In addition to the Arcane Jinx outfit, players can obtain the Jinx’s Dream Monkey back bling and the Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe. Arcane enthusiasts can also have some fun while waiting in the lobby by acquiring the Playground lobby track, from the series’ original soundtrack.

Additionally, Fortnite players can showcase their inner chaotic self with the Jinxed spray, Wreaking Havoc loading screen, and Katchoo! loading screen, all obtainable with the Arcane Jinx bundle.

Both sisters’ bundles and their accessories will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Jan. 23 at 6pm CT.