Jinx joins Fortnite in League of Legends crossover

Jinx, the reckless blue-haired loose cannon from League of Legends, is taking a break from her busy day-to-day life in Piltover to make her way to the rocky shores of Fortnite.

Epic is plastering the face of the popular champion, younger sister of Vi, and main character of Riot’s upcoming animated series Arcane all over the Fortnite item shop in the form of a Jinx outfit, pickaxe, spray, back bling, lobby track, and loading screen starting today at 7pm CT.

To celebrate the premiere of Arcane on Nov. 6, the collaboration will mark the first time a League character has been featured in a non-Riot game.

The series, which is set to release on Netflix but will also be co-streamed on Twitch by a handful of content creators at 9pm CT that evening, explores the balance between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underground of Zaun, giving players a glimpse into the world of League.

“Fortnite has executed high profile collaborations and entertainment experiences while remaining committed to bringing players content that enriches their experience both in and out of game, a dedication we share and admire,” said Brandon Miao, Riot’s cross-product experiences and partnerships lead.

Fortnite fans should already be well-accustomed to crossover characters by now. They’ve seen it all, from Halo’s Master Chief on Dec. 12, 2020 to Street Fighter’s Chun-li on Feb. 21, 2021 and more.

