Vancouver Titans collectible cups available at Circle K

A partnership between Circle K Western Canada and the Overwatch League’s Vancouver Titans is bringing limited edition collector cups to shelves in select stores.

The special Froster cups will feature players from the Titans, including Juseok “Twilight” Lee, Hyojong “Haksal” Kim, Sangbeom “Bumper” Park, and Minsoo “SeoMinSoo” Seo.

The partnership will be the first of its kind in Canada that brings a national convenience retailer and an esports property together in a business deal, yet another sign of esports gaining mainstream attention.

Jacob Canale on Twitter @VancouverTitans @circlekwestcan bois out here representing

“In a way, this harkens back to the 80’s, when your local convenience store had an arcade machine it it and the store became the epicenter of social lives for local young people,” director of merchandising and marketing of Circle K – Western Canada Dave Greason said. “It’s exciting for us to be a part of that and reach digital consumers in new and engaging ways.”

The Froster cup promotion between Circle K and the Titans began on Aug. 7 and will run as long as supplies last.