VALORANT Mobile’s first gameplay video leaks, offers glimpse at playing Jett

After a few images were seemingly leaked from a Chinese beta of VALORANT Mobile, a new gameplay video has also arrived to offer a glimpse of what playing the first-person shooter on mobile will feel like.

In a 21-second clip posted by DannyINTEL, Jett can be seen roaming on Ascent and taking down an enemy with the Classic pistol. The map and overall gameplay look identical to the PC version of VAORANT and the controls seem really responsive, a positive indication for fans waiting around for its release.

Other agents seen in the clip are Killjoy, Skye, Sova, Reyna, Breach, and Phoenix. Jett’s three abilities look to be the same on mobile. The clip doesn’t show gameplay from the perspective of any other agent, though.

Another clip posted by DannyINTEL also showed the character selection menu and the HUD layout in VALORANT Mobile. The loading screen and character selection are different from the PC version. Riot could make changes to these, though, in the future. The HUD is completely customizable and, as expected, players will have to navigate around a lot of on-screen buttons to effectively use abilities and shoot at enemies.

VALORANT Mobile was announced by Riot on June 2, 2021, which was the first anniversary of the shooter game’s release on PC. No release date for the title has been announced yet. Fans can expect a period of testing before the game gets a global release.