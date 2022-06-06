Tyler1 claims playing in Korean solo queue ‘was complete waste of time’ and actually made him worse at League

League of Legends star and Twitch icon Tyler1 has returned to the States after a month in South Korea, where he streamed his experiences in Korea’s solo queue. Things didn’t go too well, however—T1 says the trip wasn’t what he expected and, even worse, his overall League experience was quite poor.

In one of his last streams in Korea, Tyler1 revealed how difficult it had been to play on the Korean server. He has streamed extensively throughout his time there, with many of his high-elo games plagued with targeted griefing, inting, and negative gameplay he says has deteriorated his skill at the game.

“I am fucking jumping with joy counting the minutes and seconds until I am on the plane home,” he said. “I am actively sabotaging everything I know about League of Legends. I am just getting worse, it’s a complete waste of time.”

The Twitch star hit Master in the month he was there. He mainly played on one Korean account, BIG TONKA T, and largely queued for AD carry and jungle. While his wins were almost always dominant, there were large loss streaks that plagued the popular streamer, many in part due to other players recognizing him in-game—others simply wanting to throw.

“It was a pretty bad experience, not gonna lie,” Tyler1 said in his final stream before jetting back home. “Nobody listens. It’s pretty toxic.”

Regardless of the outcome, Tyler1 enjoyed an impressive viewership spike off the back of his Korean streams. During his month in South Korea, the 27-year-old was the fourth most-watched streamer on Twitch with 15.18 million hours watched, according to Stream Charts. He ranked behind just three others in Gaules, xQc, and Asmongold.

Tyler1 ended his Korean run peaking at Masters 327 LP and ending at Masters 105 LP. He does not know when his next stream will be, as he will be adjusting to coming home.